Private Wealth Group LLC Has $954,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.33 on Friday, reaching $422.01. 11,299,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

