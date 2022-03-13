Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,516 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 35.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $52,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after buying an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,349,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,229. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

