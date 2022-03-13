Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.80.

TECH opened at $400.84 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.80 and its 200-day moving average is $465.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

