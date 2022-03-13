Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 560 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

NYSE LMT opened at $439.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

