Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $59,669,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $59,669,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 164.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 95,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 100.2% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 147,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

