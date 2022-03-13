Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,987,000 after buying an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.86 and its 200 day moving average is $210.02. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

