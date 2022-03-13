Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $343,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toro by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NYSE TTC opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.16.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Toro Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

