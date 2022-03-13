Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $422,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $120.23 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

