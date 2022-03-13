Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $509,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.21.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

