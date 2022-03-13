Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,185 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

