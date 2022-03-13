Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in LKQ by 16.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in LKQ by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 969,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 57,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.