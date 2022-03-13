Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.12 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

