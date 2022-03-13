Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $380,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 182,291 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,099,000 after purchasing an additional 181,612 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

