Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of to exceed $0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of to exceed $142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.24 million.

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 300,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

