Prometeus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.05 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $7.97 or 0.00020435 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $131.09 million and $3.05 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

