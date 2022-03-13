Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OPYGY stock remained flat at $$21.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.23. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

