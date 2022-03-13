Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Financial Survey

Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI – Get Rating) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Network and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A Alarm.com 6.98% 12.94% 6.44%

91.0% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pulse Network has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pulse Network and Alarm.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Alarm.com 0 3 3 1 2.71

Alarm.com has a consensus target price of $98.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.11%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pulse Network and Alarm.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alarm.com $748.97 million 4.31 $51.17 million $1.01 63.80

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Network.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Pulse Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Network (Get Rating)

The Pulse Network, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based platform focused on content marketing and event solutions. It also develops and operate online games for social networking websites. The firm operates through the ICTG Platform and Pulse Network Platform segments. The ICTG Platform segment is a software marketing tools. The Pulse Network Platform segment manages and support client events or conferences. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

