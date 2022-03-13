Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,560.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $19.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $47.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $23.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $89.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $125.54 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.81.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,017.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,378.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,368.00. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.