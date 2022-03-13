Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Decreased by Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,989,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,949 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 121,237 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

