Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 218,951 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

