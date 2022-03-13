Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $21.75 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $666.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,684,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,389,000. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,146,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,566,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

