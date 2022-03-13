QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will report $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.95. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 43,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 112,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.34. 7,392,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.76. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

