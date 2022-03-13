QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.16.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $152.34 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

