QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

QUIK opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.26. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

