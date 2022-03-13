Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 13th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.
QIPT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 47,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $156.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
