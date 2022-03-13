Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 13th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

QIPT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 47,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $156.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.