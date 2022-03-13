Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 40,154 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $521,600.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 337,492 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,309,772.84.

On Monday, March 7th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 337,901 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,260,931.61.

On Friday, March 4th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 63,662 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $826,969.38.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,106.95.

On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,686,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $39,711,000. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $9,514,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.