Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 337,492 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 337,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,309,772.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,154 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $521,600.46.

On Monday, March 7th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 337,901 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260,931.61.

On Friday, March 4th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 63,662 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $826,969.38.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,106.95.

On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.

CTKB stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTKB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $39,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

