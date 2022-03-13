RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $52.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 116.76% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $23.99 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $708.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $373,018. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 95.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 49,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 689.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 70,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 76,290 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.