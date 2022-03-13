RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,946. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

