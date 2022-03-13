Raymond James Analysts Give Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) a C$13.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.29.

Shares of BDT opened at C$9.03 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.10 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

