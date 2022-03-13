Raymond James Analysts Give Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) a C$16.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE ET opened at C$14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$12.25 and a 52-week high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.47.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$107.20 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
