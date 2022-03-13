Raymond James Analysts Give Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) a C$16.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$12.25 and a 52-week high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.47.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$107.20 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.04%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.