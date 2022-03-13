Raymond James Increases Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$25.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

TSE HOM.U opened at C$20.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.12. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.77 and a one year high of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$628.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

