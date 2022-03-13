Raymond James Reiterates “C$200.00” Price Target for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

Raymond James set a C$200.00 price objective on WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WSP Global from a market perform rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$188.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$188.14.

TSE WSP opened at C$166.28 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$115.25 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The stock has a market cap of C$19.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$168.11.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

