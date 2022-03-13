Raymond James Reiterates C$8.00 Price Target for Mogo (TSE:MOGO)

Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. Mogo has a 12 month low of C$2.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.34. The firm has a market cap of C$195.45 million and a PE ratio of -20.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

