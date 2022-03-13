Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $77.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.35. 3,451,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 120,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

