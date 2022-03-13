Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,006,100 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 3,210,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

RBGLY stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $19.30.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBGLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.58) to GBX 7,800 ($102.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,580.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.