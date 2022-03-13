Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

RWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 845,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,773. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

