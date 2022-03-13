Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Renasant were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Renasant by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Renasant by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.