Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Price Target Cut to GBX 550 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.21) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RTOKY. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

