Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Price Target Cut to GBX 550 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.21) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RTOKY. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

