Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Repligen by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Repligen by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Repligen by 93,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,054. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.26. Repligen has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.