Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.09) for the year.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

