Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $21.75 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

