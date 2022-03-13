Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Resona has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.
Resona Company Profile (Get Rating)
