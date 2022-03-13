Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Resona has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Resona Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

