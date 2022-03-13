Reviewing Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altus Power and Entergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Entergy 1 3 3 0 2.29

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.48%. Entergy has a consensus target price of $114.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Entergy.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power N/A N/A N/A Entergy 9.53% 10.85% 2.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and Entergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Entergy $11.74 billion 1.86 $1.12 billion $5.54 19.63

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Summary

Entergy beats Altus Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913, and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

