Reviewing Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) & WPP (NASDAQ:WPP)

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and WPP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpublic Group of Companies $10.24 billion 1.27 $952.80 million $2.39 13.80 WPP $17.60 billion 0.84 $876.90 million N/A N/A

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WPP.

Volatility & Risk

Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Interpublic Group of Companies and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpublic Group of Companies 1 3 4 0 2.38 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus target price of $39.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than WPP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpublic Group of Companies 9.30% 32.29% 5.81% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Interpublic Group of Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. WPP pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Interpublic Group of Companies pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and WPP has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats WPP on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG). The IAN segment includes advertising and media services, as well as an array of global communications and marketing services. The CMG segment offers events and public relations services as well as sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity and strategic marketing consulting. The company was founded on September 18, 1930, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

