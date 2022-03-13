Reviewing Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intersect ENT and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus target price of $28.28, suggesting a potential upside of 2.71%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 291.21%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $80.55 million 11.44 -$72.32 million ($2.68) -10.27 Delcath Systems $1.16 million 39.44 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -1.75

Delcath Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -85.02% -151.36% -30.93% Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56%

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Intersect ENT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

