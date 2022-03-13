Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,321,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

