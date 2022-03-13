RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.99. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $350.39.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

