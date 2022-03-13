Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 975 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $250.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $234.70 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

