Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $216,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.28 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.